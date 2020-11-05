Turkey to host meeting on SE Europe cooperation

An informal meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) will be held in the Turkish southern resort city of Antalya on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :An informal meeting of the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) will be held in the Turkish southern resort city of Antalya on Friday, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Presided by Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkey assumed the chairmanship of the SEECP on July 1 for a year.

Regional developments, common challenges, as well as ways to strengthen cooperation in southeastern Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic will be discussed, said the statement on Thursday.

Cavusoglu will have meetings with his counterparts, while Turkey-Bosnia Herzegovina-Serbia, and Turkey-Bosnia Herzegovina-Croatia trilateral meetings will also take place, it added.

Besides political relations, Turkey has deep historical, cultural, and economic ties with the Balkan countries.

Turkey also headed the organization from 1998-1999, and 2009-2010.

Founded in 1996, the SEECP includes 13 countries from southeastern Europe, and promotes regional cooperation in diverse sectors.