Turkey To Host Next Meeting With Russia, Qatar On Syria - Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 04:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The foreign ministers of Turkey, Qatar and Russia have decided to hold trilateral meetings on Syria regularly, and the next round of negotiations will be held in Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"We have decided that we should continue these meetings on a regular basis, we have decided to host the next meeting in Turkey ... Our friends will work in an organized manner to establish permanent peace in Syria," Cavusoglu said at a press conference after talks with his counterparts.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Qatar

