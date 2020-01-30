UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Implement Extra Measures To Avert Attacks On Civilians In Syria's Idlib - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 11:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Turkey is set to implement additional measures against attacks on civilians in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the National Security Council said in a statement on Thursday.

The council held a meeting on Thursday, which was headed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Additional measures will be taken against attacks on civilians in Idlib," the statement said.

According to the statement, Turkey is also planning to continue supporting efforts for a ceasefire in Libya.

Erdogan has previously accused the Syrian government of intensifying attacks in Idlib and claimed that Russia was not fulfilling its obligations under agreements on settlement in Syria's northwestern province. Moscow dismissed Ankara's accusations.

