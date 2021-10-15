UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Increase Defense Spending By Almost 30% In 2022 - Vice President

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 03:42 PM

Turkey to Increase Defense Spending by Almost 30% in 2022 - Vice President

Turkey intends to increase defense and security spending by 29.6% next year, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Turkey intends to increase defense and security spending by 29.6% next year, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

"In 2021, (Turkey) allocated 139.7 billion Turkish liras ($15.1 billion) for defense and security needs. In 2022, this sum will grow by 29.

6% and will reach 181 billion liras," Oktay told reporters.

In 2022, budget expenditures will amount to 1.75 trillion liras, while revenues will likely reach up to 1.472 trillion liras, he said, noting that budget deficit is expected to stand at some 278 billion liras.

The official added that the draft budget for 2022 had already been worked out and was ready to be introduced to the parliament.

