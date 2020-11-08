ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Turkey intends to increase pressure on the new US administration, demanding the extradition of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen, whom Ankara blames for orchestrating a coup attempt four years ago, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Sunday.

"Nothing changes from Turkey's point of view. The communication channels will work the same way again. We had a coup attempt. The mastermind is in the United States. There is nothing more natural than asking for his extradition. This process will continue with the new leadership of the country.

We will step up our pressure on this issue," Oktay told Kanal 7 broadcaster.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Democratic candidate Joe Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, incumbent President Donald Trump has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said the election was fraudulent and that his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.