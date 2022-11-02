UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Inform Moscow About Kiev's Response To Concerns Over Grain Deal - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 02:00 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Turkey will inform Moscow about Kiev's response to Russia's concerns about the grain, hopes for constructiveness, an Istanbul source with knowledge of the matter told Sputnik.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that Ankara had received a written response from Kiev to Moscow's concerns about the grain deal.

"Certainly," the source said when asked whether the Turkish side intended to inform Moscow about Kiev's response.

According to the source, Turkey is negotiating with Moscow and Kiev at all levels.

"All relevant departments led by Mr. President Tayyip Erdogan are working to resume the mechanism as soon as possible," he said.

