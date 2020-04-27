Turkey To Introduce 3-Day COVID-19 Curfew In 31 Provinces Starting May 1 - President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:20 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that a three-day curfew would be introduced in 31 provinces starting May 1 over coronavirus.
A curfew was briefly introduced in several Turkish provinces in April.
"We intend to continue introducing curfew on the weekend until the end of Ramadan [May 23]. Because of this, we declare a curfew from 00:00 on May 1 to 24:00 May 3. I hope that our citizens will understand that these measures are necessary," Erdogan said in a televised address to the nation.
Turkey has recorded 110, 130 COVID-19 cases so far.