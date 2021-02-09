UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Introduce National Space Program Today

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:01 PM

Turkey to introduce national space program today

Turkey will publicize its national space program on Tuesday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey will publicize its national space program on Tuesday.

Prepared by the Turkish Space Agency, the program will reveal Turkey's goals and projects in space.

The event will be held today at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara at 7 p.

m. local time (1900GMT).

Led by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the program will be introduced in a meeting. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also participate in the event.

Related Topics

Technology Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Congress Event Industry P

Recent Stories

'Spectacular' Tsitsipas unstoppable against Simon

15 seconds ago

WHO Expert Believes Nothing Could Escape From Wuha ..

16 seconds ago

Rally held to create awareness about polio disease ..

9 minutes ago

SSP Sukkur for joint strategy to maintain law & or ..

9 minutes ago

PM Khan commits to streamline country's system: Mu ..

9 minutes ago

PMD forecast no rain spell during Feb's second qua ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.