Turkey to introduce national space program today

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey will publicize its national space program on Tuesday.

Prepared by the Turkish Space Agency, the program will reveal Turkey's goals and projects in space.

The event will be held today at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara at 7 p.

m. local time (1900GMT).

Led by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the program will be introduced in a meeting. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also participate in the event.