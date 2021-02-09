Turkey To Introduce National Space Program Today
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 05:01 PM
Turkey will publicize its national space program on Tuesday
ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey will publicize its national space program on Tuesday.
Prepared by the Turkish Space Agency, the program will reveal Turkey's goals and projects in space.
The event will be held today at Bestepe National Congress and Culture Center in the capital Ankara at 7 p.
m. local time (1900GMT).
Led by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the program will be introduced in a meeting. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also participate in the event.