Turkey To Introduce Visa-Free Regime With 6 European States In March - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 01:08 PM

Turkey to Introduce Visa-Free Regime With 6 European States in March - Foreign Ministry

Turkey will introduce a visa-free regime with Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom beginning on March 2, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Turkey will introduce a visa-free regime with Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom beginning on March 2, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said on Thursday.

"Starting on March 2, Turkey introduces the visa-free regime for citizens of a number of Schengen countries Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, and the United Kingdom. The permitted stay with a tourist visa in Turkey will be 90 days within a 180-day period," the statement said.

According to Aksoy, this decision was made to contribute to the development of trade, economic and cultural ties between the countries, as well as to increase the flow of tourists to Turkey.

