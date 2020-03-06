Turkish military observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib would continue to be operated by Ankara in light of the ceasefire deal concluded at high-level talks between Russia and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Turkish military observation posts in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib would continue to be operated by Ankara in light of the ceasefire deal concluded at high-level talks between Russia and Turkey, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

On Thursday, Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on a joint document on the de-escalation of tensions in Syria following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow.

"You know that in Idlib we have 12 observation posts. Of course, these posts are very important to us. All of them will be kept [by Turkey]. There are no changes at the moment," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

Erdogan added that he would no longer insist that Turkey be left face-to-face in its confrontation with Syria.