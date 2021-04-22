Turkey to Launch 3-Day COVID-19 Lockdown Over National Holiday - Ministry of Interior

Turkey will implement the three-day nationwide lockdown from the evening of April 22 until the morning of April 26 to prevent increase in coronavirus infections during the national holiday, the Ministry of Interior said

"Due to the 23 April national sovereignty and children's day being public holiday, the three-day lockdown, will be implemented, specifically for this weekend.

The lockdown will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday April 22 and end at 5 a.m. on Monday 26 April so as to cover in entirety Friday, Saturday and Sunday," the ministry said on Wednesday in a statement.

The Turkish government has recently increased COVID-19 restrictions due to the rise in the number of new cases. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Turkey has been growing steadily since the beginning of spring, and has climbed to more than 60,000 new infections in 24 hours last week.