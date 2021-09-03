Turkey to Launch Production of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) It will not take much time to launch the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in Turkey, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"The work on the production [of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey] is underway.

A Turkish company is working on that but the production has not been launched yet. I do not think that this process will take much time," Koca told reporters on late Thursday.

The minister added that the trial of the Russian vaccine had not showed any adverse effects.

Turkey authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in late April.