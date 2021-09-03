UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Launch Production Of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 05:10 AM

Turkey to Launch Production of Sputnik V Vaccine Against Coronavirus - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) It will not take much time to launch the production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in Turkey, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said.

"The work on the production [of the Sputnik V vaccine in Turkey] is underway.

A Turkish company is working on that but the production has not been launched yet. I do not think that this process will take much time," Koca told reporters on late Thursday.

The minister added that the trial of the Russian vaccine had not showed any adverse effects.

Turkey authorized the emergency use of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in late April

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Company April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

President urges business community to develop bran ..

President urges business community to develop brand Pakistan, tap export potenti ..

5 hours ago
 SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime ..

SCBA Executive Committee delegation calls on Prime Minister ; endorses govt's le ..

5 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Si ..

Blinken Discusses With Indian Foreign Secretary Situation in Afghanistan - US St ..

5 hours ago
 Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

Sardar Attaullah Mengal passed away

5 hours ago
 Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Al ..

Fakhar Iman expresses grief over demise of Syed Ali Geelani

5 hours ago
 Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign M ..

Blinken Discusses Afghanistan With Saudi Foreign Minister - State Department

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.