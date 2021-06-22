Turkey to lift Sunday lockdowns in July

Turkey will soon lift Sunday lockdowns and roll back most other restrictions as its latest wave of the pandemic subsides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Turkey will soon lift Sunday lockdowns and roll back most other restrictions as its latest wave of the pandemic subsides, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

The nation of 84 million people has been gradually reopening after entering its first full national lockdown in late April.

The number of new daily coronavirus infections has subsided from more than 60,000 before the closures to roughly 5,000 this month.

Erdogan said the drop meant that Sunday lockdowns and evening curfews will be lifted from July 1.

But he added that concert halls and other music venues will have to close by midnight because "no one has the right to disturb others".

Turkey has been ramping up its inoculation effort after striking a deal for 60 million additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine last month.

It has been administering more than a million doses a day for the past week and has now given at least one shot to more than 28 million people.

Turkey's officials death toll from the virus stands at 49,236.