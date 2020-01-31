UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Never Recognize US Mideast Plan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 04:12 PM

Turkey to never recognize US Mideast plan

Turkish President and Leader of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech during the extended meeting with provincial heads at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on January 31, 2020

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish President and Leader of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers his speech during the extended meeting with provincial heads at the AK Party headquarters in Ankara, Turkey on January 31, 2020. Trkey will never recognize and accept the U.S.' so-called peace plan, the country's president said on Friday.

"This plan aims annexation of the occupied Palestine territories," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a meeting of provincial heads of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

Stressing that Jerusalem is a "red line" for Turkey, Erdogan said Jerusalem is the key to world peace as it has been for thousands of years.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present. During the event, Trump referred to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital." The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything they have been demanding.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey will never accept "rogue state" of Israel, which executes innocents on the streets.

"Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel's bloody claws will be the greatest evil in all humanity," he added.

