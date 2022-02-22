Turkey to Partake in UNSC Meeting Initiated by Kiev If All Parties Agree - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Turkey will take part in the meeting of the UN Security Council, initiated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, if all participants agree, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy proposed to convene a meeting of the UN Security Council with the participation of Ukraine, Germany and Turkey.

"If both the members of the UN Security Council and other countries agree, we will take our place at this meeting," Erdogan said, as quoted by the Star newspaper.