Turkey To Preserve Hagia Sophia As UNESCO Global Heritage Site - Cavusoglu

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 03:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Turkey will continue preserving the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul as a UNESCO world heritage site after its conversion into a mosque, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu pledged on Monday.

Late last week, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay expressed regret over Ankara's decision to annul the 1934 decree converting Hagia Sophia into a museum without preliminary dialogue.

"We firmly refute comments violating Turkey's sovereign right. Any debate on the matter is inadmissible. We respect the opinion of those who want it to remain a world heritage site. Nothing was destroyed there when it opened as a mosque many years ago. We must preserve the heritage of our ancestors. So we were surprised by some statements by UNESCO," Cavusoglu said, aired by TRT broadcaster.

More Stories From World

