Turkey To Press Ahead With Efforts To End Ukraine Crisis - Erdogan's Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Turkey to Press Ahead With Efforts to End Ukraine Crisis - Erdogan's Spokesman

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Turkey will continue its efforts to end the crisis in Ukraine and establish peace in the entire region during the current difficult period, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

Kalin held bilateral meetings with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, in Istanbul on Sunday. The talks focused on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and continued assistance to Kiev.

"We have discussed the war in Ukraine, our bilateral relations and regional issues with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office. We will continue our efforts to ... bring peace to the entire region during this difficult critical period," Kalin wrote on Twitter.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Turkey has emerged as the key mediator between Russia and Ukraine, hosting several rounds of negotiations since the start of the hostilities.

On September 29, after the Luhansk and Donetsk people's republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions held referendums and voted for the accession to Russia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, asking him to give another chance to talks with Kiev. According to Erdogan, Ankara is ready to play a mediating role in that process.

