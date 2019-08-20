UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Prevent US From Turning Safe Zone In Northern Syria Into Second Manbij - Ankara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 09:54 PM

Turkey to Prevent US From Turning Safe Zone in Northern Syria Into Second Manbij - Ankara

Turkey will not allow the United States to impede talks on establishing safe zones in northern Syria, as was the case with the Syrian region of Manbij, where Washington did not keep its commitments to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Turkey will not allow the United States to impede talks on establishing safe zones in northern Syria, as was the case with the Syrian region of Manbij, where Washington did not keep its commitments to Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

On August 12, the US and Turkish troops who will work at a coordination center for the joint operations and planned security zone in northern Syria arrived in the Turkish border province of Sanliurfa.

"The US specialists have already begun to arrive in Turkey as part of our agreements with the United States on the establishment of a joint operations center for the creation of a safe zone in northern Syria. It is a good start. We will discuss the next step, but we will not allow it to become a second Manbij," Cavusoglu told reporters.

In 2018, Turkey and the United States agreed on a plan to withdraw all Kurdish militants from Manbij and allow the local population to set up a new city council.

However, there has not been any progress on this matter since, according to Ankara, Washington has been putting off carrying out the road map.

The foreign minister added that Turkey and the United States had some disagreements concerning the safe zone and were negotiating the matter further.

"If we fail to reach an agreement, we have our own plans in this case," Cavusoglu said.

Earlier this month, Ankara and Washington reached a long-promised agreement on a safe zone along Syria's border with Turkey, which views the Kurdish militias operating in Syria's northern areas as a threat to national security. Damascus opposes the plan, labeling it as a violation of both Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of international law.

Related Topics

Militants Syria Turkey Washington Damascus Road Progress Manbij Sanliurfa Ankara United States August Border 2018 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

US Homeland Secretary to Visit Panama for Talks on ..

19 seconds ago

Sindh government to set up complaint cell against ..

21 seconds ago

Violence in Aden Risks Spilling Over to Other Part ..

25 seconds ago

Bodies recovered near Greek island after chopper c ..

28 seconds ago

Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Kashmir Cros ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistani, French Foreign Ministers Discuss Kashmi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.