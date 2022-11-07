UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Propose Grain Deal Extension For One Year - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 10:16 PM

Turkey to Propose Grain Deal Extension for One Year - Defense Ministry

Turkey will offer to extend the grain for a year, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Turkey will offer to extend the grain for a year, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said.

The grain deal, which was signed on July 22 by representatives of Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN, involves the export of Ukrainian grain, food and fertilizers across the Black Sea from three ports, including Odessa.

The Joint Coordinating Center (JCC) in Istanbul is responsible for coordinating the movement of ships. The deal expires November 19.

"We will offer to extend the agreement for another year," Akar was quoted as saying by CNN Turk.

