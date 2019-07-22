UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Put Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems On Combat Alert By Early 2020 - Cavusoglu

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:18 PM

Turkey to Put Russia's S-400 Air Defense Systems on Combat Alert by Early 2020 - Cavusoglu

Turkey will put Russia's S-400 air defense systems on combat alert by the beginning of 2020, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkey will put Russia's S-400 air defense systems on combat alert by the beginning of 2020, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

The United States has recently announced the decision to exclude Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program after the start of S-400 deliveries to the country.

Ankara's participation in the F-35 program will be terminated by the end of March 2020.

"S-400s will be put [on combat alert] by 2020 ... We have not been excluded from the F-35 program. [US President Donald] Trump doesn't want it, he will try to keep the promise that he gave to our president in Osaka at the G20 summit. He is empowered to reject the decisions of the Congress," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TGRT broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Trump Alert Osaka Ankara United States Turkish Lira March Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Hamza Ali Abbasi wants Mohsin Abbas to be made a h ..

5 minutes ago

Asian markets sink as traders consider Fed rate cu ..

6 minutes ago

Imran Khan beats Modi’s record in attracting hug ..

29 minutes ago

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) launch ..

6 minutes ago

China to issue white paper on national defense

2 minutes ago

Solo swim: Italian does three heats after start ma ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.