ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkey will put Russia's S-400 air defense systems on combat alert by the beginning of 2020, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

The United States has recently announced the decision to exclude Turkey from the F-35 fighter jet program after the start of S-400 deliveries to the country.

Ankara's participation in the F-35 program will be terminated by the end of March 2020.

"S-400s will be put [on combat alert] by 2020 ... We have not been excluded from the F-35 program. [US President Donald] Trump doesn't want it, he will try to keep the promise that he gave to our president in Osaka at the G20 summit. He is empowered to reject the decisions of the Congress," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TGRT broadcaster.