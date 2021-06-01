UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Receive 12Mln Doses Of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine By June 13 - Health Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:10 PM

Turkey to Receive 12Mln Doses of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine by June 13 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Turkey has negotiated a supply of 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with BioNTech by next weekend, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"In our talk with [BioNTech CEO and co-founder] Ugur Sahin, he said he got permission to export 12 million doses of vaccine. They said, 'Starting this week, we're sending these 12 million vaccines gradually till next weekend,'" Koca told journalists after a cabinet meeting on Monday, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to the minister, as cited in the report, people aged 20 and older will be able to start getting the shots in late June.

The plan is to vaccinate at least 60% of the nation to achieve herd immunity, he added, stressing that until then, masks remain a safety requirement.

In addition to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, Turkey offers its citizens the vaccine by China's Sinovac and, most recently, Russia's Sputnik V. More than 29.21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have reportedly been administered to date. This includes 16.6 million people covered with at least one dose and 12.5 million people fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey China Immunity June Cabinet Million

Recent Stories

UAE making progress in implementing green hydrogen ..

56 minutes ago

Emirates Skills National Competition empowers yout ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Minister of State for For ..

3 hours ago

National Centre of Meteorology rolls out host of n ..

4 hours ago

UAE highlights carbon emission reduction strategie ..

4 hours ago

Sheikh Rasheed says PDM lost its momentum

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.