Turkey to Receive 12Mln Doses of BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine by June 13 - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) Turkey has negotiated a supply of 12 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with BioNTech by next weekend, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

"In our talk with [BioNTech CEO and co-founder] Ugur Sahin, he said he got permission to export 12 million doses of vaccine. They said, 'Starting this week, we're sending these 12 million vaccines gradually till next weekend,'" Koca told journalists after a cabinet meeting on Monday, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to the minister, as cited in the report, people aged 20 and older will be able to start getting the shots in late June.

The plan is to vaccinate at least 60% of the nation to achieve herd immunity, he added, stressing that until then, masks remain a safety requirement.

In addition to the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine, Turkey offers its citizens the vaccine by China's Sinovac and, most recently, Russia's Sputnik V. More than 29.21 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have reportedly been administered to date. This includes 16.6 million people covered with at least one dose and 12.5 million people fully vaccinated.