ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Turkey will receive elements of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems in August-September, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

The countries signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017.

On July 25, Russia completed the first phase of shipments.

"Work on choosing the deployment site and on installing S-400 air defense systems continues. This refers to the delivery of the second batch in August-September," Akar said, as aired by NTV broadcaster.