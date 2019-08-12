UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Receive Second Batch Of Russia's S-400s In August-September - Defense Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 01:20 PM

Turkey to Receive Second Batch of Russia's S-400s in August-September - Defense Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Turkey will receive elements of the second batch of Russia's S-400 air defense systems in August-September, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

The countries signed an agreement for the delivery of four S-400 batteries in December 2017.

On July 25, Russia completed the first phase of shipments.

"Work on choosing the deployment site and on installing S-400 air defense systems continues. This refers to the delivery of the second batch in August-September," Akar said, as aired by NTV broadcaster.

