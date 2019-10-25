Turkey to repair hospital damaged by YPG/PKK in Syria

Turkey will repair a hospital in Tal Abyad, Syria which was damaged by YPG/PKK terrorists, the country's health minister said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey will repair a hospital in Tal Abyad, Syria which was damaged by YPG/PKK terrorists, the country's health minister said on Friday.

Members of the YPG/PKK terror group looted equipment and set the premises on fire while fleeing the area during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"After the YPG/PKK occupied the region, they divided Tal Abyad Hospital into two sections. Two-thirds of the hospital was devoted to the treatment of members of the terrorist organization, and civilians were banned from this section," Fahrettin Koca told Anadolu Agency.

"Terrorists burned down the hospital, the laboratory, operating theaters, obstetrics ward," he added.

"Today, we are sending the mobile hospitals of our ministry to Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn. We will resume healthcare services shortly in the courtyard of the hospital and parts of the building that are relatively in better shape," the minister said.

After repair work is completed, the hospital will host 75 beds.

Tal Abyad's city center was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists on Oct.

13 during Turkey's military operation.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation has been paused for 150 hours as part of an agreement reached with Russia on Oct. 22. During this period, YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours. Also, security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

Turkey wants to establish a safe zone near its border with Syria to repatriate at least two million Syrian refugees who have fled lingering conflict in their country.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.