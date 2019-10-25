UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Repair Hospital Damaged By YPG/PKK In Syria

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:31 PM

Turkey to repair hospital damaged by YPG/PKK in Syria

Turkey will repair a hospital in Tal Abyad, Syria which was damaged by YPG/PKK terrorists, the country's health minister said on Friday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Turkey will repair a hospital in Tal Abyad, Syria which was damaged by YPG/PKK terrorists, the country's health minister said on Friday.

Members of the YPG/PKK terror group looted equipment and set the premises on fire while fleeing the area during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

"After the YPG/PKK occupied the region, they divided Tal Abyad Hospital into two sections. Two-thirds of the hospital was devoted to the treatment of members of the terrorist organization, and civilians were banned from this section," Fahrettin Koca told Anadolu Agency.

"Terrorists burned down the hospital, the laboratory, operating theaters, obstetrics ward," he added.

"Today, we are sending the mobile hospitals of our ministry to Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn. We will resume healthcare services shortly in the courtyard of the hospital and parts of the building that are relatively in better shape," the minister said.

After repair work is completed, the hospital will host 75 beds.

Tal Abyad's city center was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists on Oct.

13 during Turkey's military operation.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

The operation has been paused for 150 hours as part of an agreement reached with Russia on Oct. 22. During this period, YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours. Also, security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

Turkey wants to establish a safe zone near its border with Syria to repatriate at least two million Syrian refugees who have fled lingering conflict in their country.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Syria Russia Mobile Turkey European Union Border Women From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Rupee stands stable against US dollar in interbank ..

12 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) evolves plan t ..

4 minutes ago

Illegal occupation of state land not to be tolerat ..

4 minutes ago

Gold price up by Rs 400, traded at Rs 87,500 per t ..

4 minutes ago

Three drug pushers rounded up in Sialkot

4 minutes ago

KPT ships movement, cargo handling report

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.