Turkey To Restore Air Travel With 40 Countries In June - Transport Minister

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 04:21 PM

Turkey to Restore Air Travel With 40 Countries in June - Transport Minister

Turkey plans to restore air travel with 40 countries in June, after coronavirus-linked restrictions, Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Turkey plans to restore air travel with 40 countries in June, after coronavirus-linked restrictions, Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said Thursday.

"In June, we intend to gradually resume flights to 40 countries. We have reached preliminary agreement with 15 countries on air travel.

Starting on June 10, flights to Bulgaria, Greece, Bahrein, Qatar, and Northern Cyprus begin. Within a month, there may be an addition of Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Finland, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Japan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Moldova, Lithuania, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and other countries," the minister said, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

