Turkey to Resume International Flights on Wednesday - Flag Carrier

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said on Wednesday that it resumes international flights, which have been suspended since late March over the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said on Wednesday that it resumes international flights, which have been suspended since late March over the coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday.

"Our international flights start on June 11," CEO Bilal Eksi said in a press release.

On this day, the airline will make flights to five German cities Berlin, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich, Dusseldorf as well as to London and Amsterdam, according to its schedule.

On June 1, Turkey resumed domestic air traffic, which was suspended in April. In early June, Minister of Transport Adil Karaismailoglu said that Turkey is planning to restore air travel with 40 countries later in the month.