Turkey To Retain Control Over Morek Observation Post Amid Syrian Army's Offensive-Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:35 PM

ANTAKYA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Turkey will maintain its presence at the ninth observation post in the Syrian town of Morek despite the Syrian army regaining control over the city of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy told Sputnik on Thursday.

A local military source told Sputnik on Wednesday that Syrian troops had now completely surrounded the towns of Latmenah, Kafr Zita, Latmeen and Morek in the north of Hama province, which borders Idlib to the southwest.

"The ninth observation post in the town of Morek remains in its initial point despite the city's fall. The Syrian army regained control of the city of Khan Sheikhoun," Aksoy said.

He refused to comment when asked how the observation post was supposed to continue functioning after the city moved under Damascus' control.

