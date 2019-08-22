Turkey will maintain its presence at the ninth observation post in the Syrian town of Morek despite the Syrian army regaining control over the city of Khan Sheikhoun, located in the country's northwestern Idlib province, Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy told Sputnik on Thursday

A local military source told Sputnik on Wednesday that Syrian troops had now completely surrounded the towns of Latmenah, Kafr Zita, Latmeen and Morek in the north of Hama province, which borders Idlib to the southwest.

"The ninth observation post in the town of Morek remains in its initial point despite the city's fall. The Syrian army regained control of the city of Khan Sheikhoun," Aksoy said.

He refused to comment when asked how the observation post was supposed to continue functioning after the city moved under Damascus' control.

A long-discussed truce entered into force in Idlib in early August. However, Syrian leadership said it would resume its military operation in northwestern Syria if Ankara failed to implement its obligations, one if which was to ensure that terrorists retreat 20 kilometers (12 miles) away from the demilitarized zone in Idlib.

Syrian forces resumed their operation on August 5 due after the militants failed to comply with the ceasefire agreement brokered by Russia and Turkey.

Damascus has been protesting Turkey's presence in Syria, calling it illegal. Turkey, on the other hand, paints it as necessary to the country's fight against Kurdish separatists.