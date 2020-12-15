UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Retaliate Against US Sanctions Over S-400 - Foreign Ministry

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the latest US sanctions in connection with the purchase of Russian air defense systems S-400 by Ankara and announced reciprocal steps.

Earlier, Washington imposed sanctions against on the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industries and its head Ismail Demir, as well as against three more officials in Turkey for Ankara's purchase of Russian air defense systems S-400.

"We condemn and reject the decision to impose unilateral sanctions against Turkey as announced today by the U.S. in the context of Turkey's acquisition of S-400 air defense systems. ... Turkey will take the necessary steps against this decision, which will negatively affect our relations and will retaliate in a manner and timing it deems appropriate.

Turkey will never refrain from taking the necessary measures to safeguard its national security," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

US claims about the vulnerability of NATO systems in connection with the acquisition of S-400 by Turkey have no technical basis, it stresses.

"Moreover, Turkey has repeatedly proposed to address this issue in an objective, realistic and politically unbiased manner through a working group with the participation of NATO," the statement says.

