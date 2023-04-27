Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

Turkey will save $1.5 billion per year on gas imports thanks to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the NPP

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkey will save $1.5 billion per year on gas imports thanks to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the NPP.

"This project, which will help reduce our natural gas imports by $1.5 billion a year, will also have a positive impact on increasing our national income," Erdogan said at the ceremony.