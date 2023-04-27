UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Save $1.5Bln Per Year On Gas Imports Thanks To Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2023 | 07:32 PM

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

Turkey will save $1.5 billion per year on gas imports thanks to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the NPP

AKKUYU NPP (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Turkey will save $1.5 billion per year on gas imports thanks to the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday during the nuclear fuel loading ceremony at the NPP.

"This project, which will help reduce our natural gas imports by $1.5 billion a year, will also have a positive impact on increasing our national income," Erdogan said at the ceremony.

Related Topics

Turkey Nuclear Tayyip Erdogan Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

4 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

4 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

7 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

7 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

5 minutes ago
 Washington Allegedly Listened In on Germany-China ..

Washington Allegedly Listened In on Germany-China Talks in February - Reports

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.