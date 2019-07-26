Turkey to Search for Alternatives If US Refuses to Sell F-35 to Ankara - Erdogan

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Turkey will search for analogues of US-made F-35 fighter jets in other countries should the United States refuse to sell them to Ankara, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Last week, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the program by late March. Shortly thereafter, Russian state corporation Rostec said it was ready to deliver Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey if requested to do so.

"You don't give us the F-35? No offense, then, we will take measures and seek alternatives somewhere else," Erdogan said.

In December 2017, Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement for the delivery of S-400 air defense systems. The first phase of shipments finished earlier in the week. In spite of US threats of sanctions, Turkish officials have said that the purchase of military equipment is a sovereign right and threatened to retaliate if Washington pushes for sanctions.

The United States has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing Russian-made defense systems, saying the S-400 is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of F-35 jets.