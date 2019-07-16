UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Send 4th Drilling Ship To Eastern Mediterranean - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:39 PM

Turkey to Send 4th Drilling Ship to Eastern Mediterranean - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Turkey is going to send yet another drilling ship to the Eastern Mediterranean and increase drilling activities in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Turkey is going to send yet another drilling ship to the Eastern Mediterranean and increase drilling activities in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

On Monday, the EU suspended high-level dialogue with Ankara in the light of the conflict over Turkey's hydrocarbons exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"If [Brussels] takes such decisions against Turkey, we will increase activities [in the Eastern Mediterranean]. We have three ships in the Eastern Mediterranean. We will send the fourth one as soon as possible," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

The row around Turkey's hydrocarbons exploration off the Cyrpus' coast has been ongoing since 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered.

Ankara rejects the EEZ claims of Nicosia, while the latter accuses Turkey of violating the international law. The underlying cause of the dispute is the unresolved situation around the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In late June, the EU leaders expressed concern about Turkey's "illegal drilling activity" in the Eastern Mediterranean, requesting the European Commission and EU diplomatic service to work out targeted measures against Ankara. Washington said it considered Turkey's actions in the territorial waters of Cyprus to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow was concerned about the actions of Turkey in the Cypriot EEZ, and urged the parties to refrain from steps that could cause escalation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Nicosia Ankara Cyprus June Gas From

Recent Stories

Italians cheer on wild bear's 'Great Escape'

2 minutes ago

Team boss says Ineos on course for Tour de France ..

3 minutes ago

Heavy Monsoon rain lashes metropolis

3 minutes ago

Italian Court Orders Germany to Pay Compensation t ..

3 minutes ago

Watchdog Urges Damascus to Stop Collectively Punis ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs' eligibility case: IHC seeks arguments from d ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.