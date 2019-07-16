Turkey to Send 4th Drilling Ship to Eastern Mediterranean - Foreign Minister

Turkey is going to send yet another drilling ship to the Eastern Mediterranean and increase drilling activities in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Turkey is going to send yet another drilling ship to the Eastern Mediterranean and increase drilling activities in the region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday.

On Monday, the EU suspended high-level dialogue with Ankara in the light of the conflict over Turkey's hydrocarbons exploration in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

"If [Brussels] takes such decisions against Turkey, we will increase activities [in the Eastern Mediterranean]. We have three ships in the Eastern Mediterranean. We will send the fourth one as soon as possible," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying by the Anadolu news agency.

The row around Turkey's hydrocarbons exploration off the Cyrpus' coast has been ongoing since 2011 when first gas deposits were discovered.

Ankara rejects the EEZ claims of Nicosia, while the latter accuses Turkey of violating the international law. The underlying cause of the dispute is the unresolved situation around the status of the non-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In late June, the EU leaders expressed concern about Turkey's "illegal drilling activity" in the Eastern Mediterranean, requesting the European Commission and EU diplomatic service to work out targeted measures against Ankara. Washington said it considered Turkey's actions in the territorial waters of Cyprus to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow was concerned about the actions of Turkey in the Cypriot EEZ, and urged the parties to refrain from steps that could cause escalation.