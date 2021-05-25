Turkey to Send F-16 Fighters to Poland for NATO Air Patrol Mission - Erdogan

Turkey will send F-16 fighter jets to Poland within the framework of a NATO mission on air patrol, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Turkey will send F-16 fighter jets to Poland within the framework of a NATO mission on air patrol, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"Turkey and Poland are showing strong positions within NATO. I am pleased to announce that Turkey will send F-16 fighters to Poland as part of NATO's expanded air mission," Erdogan said during a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart, Andrzej Duda.