Turkey to Send Oruc Reis Research Vessel to Eastern Mediterranean in August - Minister

(@imziishan)

Turkey will dispatch another of its research vessels, Oruc Reis, to the Eastern Mediterranean in August despite international controversies around its drilling activities in the region which Cyprus claims as its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Turkey will dispatch another of its research vessels, Oruc Reis, to the Eastern Mediterranean in August despite international controversies around its drilling activities in the region which Cyprus claims as its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Friday.

"The Oruc Reis will go to the region next month," Donmez said, as quoted by the Kathimerini news outlet, adding that it will move to the Eastern Mediterranean after completing its activities in the Black Sea and Sea of Marmara.

According to the minister, the Turkish Fatih drilling ship has discovered natural gas at a depth of 5,000 meters west of Cyprus and Turkey is determined to exercise its legal right for drilling despite Nicosia's objections.

He added that Turkey would have a total of two research vessels and two drilling ships in the Eastern Mediterranean once Oruc Reis moves there.

Turkey's drilling operations off Cyrpus' coast has long been a conflicted item between Ankara and Nicosia as well as in a larger European regional context.

The area in question is believed to be rich in hydrocarbon reserves. Both Ankara, which backs the independence movement of the Turkish Cypriots in the north of the island, and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus, believe that exploration for the natural resources in this area is their inherent right.

On Monday Brussels introduced sanctions against Turkey over its drilling operations in the Cyprus exclusive economic zone. The European Union intends to reduce its financial assistance for Turkey by 145.8 million Euros ($164 million) and suspend negotiations with Ankara on an aviation agreement. Washington said it considered Turkey's actions in the territorial waters of Cyprus to be a "provocative step" and called on Ankara to stop drilling. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow was concerned about the developments and urged the parties to refrain from steps that could cause escalation.