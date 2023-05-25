UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Send Up To 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Turkey has started a repatriation process that will see up to 500,000 Syrian refugees go home, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"As of now, we have started to send around 500,000 refugees to briquette houses in northern Syria," the Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying during a campaign appearance in Ankara's Mamak district.

He added that the Syrian resettlement project is a product of cooperation between Turkey and Qatar and will ultimately house 1 million refugees

Erdogan also noted that in its migration policy, Ankara draws on the expertise and experience of the United States, France and Germany.

"We cannot ignore Germany, France, America. Just as they take their steps regarding the refugees under a certain program, we do the same thing," he was quoted as saying.

On Tuesday, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Erdogan's main opponent in the presidential race, said that he would not "leave the country to those who contemplate importing 10 million illegal migrants (to Turkey)." He added that "tomorrow that number could be 30 million, which would threaten our existence." During his campaign before the first round of elections, he had promised to send all Syrian and Afghan immigrants out of Turkey.

The Turkish migration agency reported in January that 59,000 Syrian refugees had returned home and 3.5 million continued to remain in Turkey.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on May 14. The first round of the presidential vote saw Erdogan win 49.24% and Kilicdaroglu 45.07%. A runoff is set for May 28.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Syria Turkey Vote France Qatar Germany Same Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan January May All Refugee Race Million Opposition

Recent Stories

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of ..

International Ski Federation Extends Suspension of Russian Athletes

11 minutes ago
 Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork ..

Florida Governor DeSantis Files Federal Paperwork to Run for US President - Fili ..

11 minutes ago
 Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home ..

Turkey to Send up to 500,000 Syrian Refugees Home - President

11 minutes ago
 549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa ..

549 Bachelor, Master’s, PhD students of Khalifa University conferred degrees b ..

18 minutes ago
 Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Count ..

Lebanon Bans Central Bank Chief From Leaving Country - Reports

23 minutes ago
 Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting ..

Seminar on '25 Years of Youm-e-Takbeer: promoting peace, stability and developme ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.