UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Set Limited COVID-19 Curfews On Weekends Due To Entrance Exams - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:02 PM

Turkey to Set Limited COVID-19 Curfews on Weekends Due to Entrance Exams - Health Minister

The Turkish authorities are to impose a partial curfew over the upcoming two weekends to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid the holding of school entrance exams, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Turkish authorities are to impose a partial curfew over the upcoming two weekends to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid the holding of school entrance exams, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

The country's eighth-graders will take their high school exams on Saturday, while university applicants will take theirs the following weekend.

"As high school and university entrance exams are to be held, the President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] ordered that the weekends be spared for the youth," Koca said, as quoted by Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

The initiative emerges as Turkey is facing a steady uptick in new coronavirus disease cases after having lifted the lockdown for seniors and minors earlier in the month.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 182,727 cases, with the death toll standing at 4,861.

Related Topics

Turkey Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

3 minutes ago

Under-Secretary of Ministry of Defence attends gra ..

36 minutes ago

Chief Minister condoles death of journalist's moth ..

4 minutes ago

National Assembly offers fateha for Tariq Aziz

4 minutes ago

Virus crisis gives throwaway plastic a new lease o ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan National Council of the Arts invites loca ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.