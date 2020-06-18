Turkey to Set Limited COVID-19 Curfews on Weekends Due to Entrance Exams - Health Minister

The Turkish authorities are to impose a partial curfew over the upcoming two weekends to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid the holding of school entrance exams, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The Turkish authorities are to impose a partial curfew over the upcoming two weekends to halt the spread of COVID-19 amid the holding of school entrance exams, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday.

The country's eighth-graders will take their high school exams on Saturday, while university applicants will take theirs the following weekend.

"As high school and university entrance exams are to be held, the President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] ordered that the weekends be spared for the youth," Koca said, as quoted by Turkish Daily Sabah newspaper.

The initiative emerges as Turkey is facing a steady uptick in new coronavirus disease cases after having lifted the lockdown for seniors and minors earlier in the month.

Turkey has confirmed a total of 182,727 cases, with the death toll standing at 4,861.