Turkey to Ship First Batch of ZCQM Mini Drones to India Before End of 2021 - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Turkey is preparing to start exporting domestic multi-rotor mini drones, and the first batch of the unmanned aerial vehicles will be delivered to India before the end of the year, the Turkish Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

The Turkish company Zyrone Dynamics, or ZCQM, will send 100 UAVs to India in stages in 2022, and in March, the company will operate demonstration flights in India, the media said.

The UAVs can remain airborne for up to 80 minutes and reach a height of 1.2 kilometers (3,281 feet), while similar devices in other countries can go up to 400 meters, Anadolu said.

Turkey plans to enter Southeast Asian markets through India and has obtained the MIL-STD-810G international military certificate for the ZCQM drones, which are also prepared for demonstration flights over the Arctic Ocean in 2022, according to Anadolu.

This August, Zyrone Dynamics handed over 30% of its shares worth $3.4 million to the Indian DCM Shriram Industries. The deal was concluded at the 15th International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul.