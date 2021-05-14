Turkey to Significantly Relax COVID-19 Rules in June - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Turkey will considerably loosen coronavirus restrictions in June, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases, Turkey has been on a full lockdown from April 29 to May 17.

""Our intention is to act relatively cautiously until the end of May. We plan to ease the measures to a great extent as of June in a way to further relieve the daily life. I want my nation to rest assured that the sole purpose of the measures, the restrictions in particular, which we have introduced since March 2020, when the pandemic first spread to our country, is to protect the health, life and future of each and every one of our 84 million citizens," Erdogan said at a virtual meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

The Turkish leader also confirmed that the country will start a "controlled" exit from the lockdown on Monday, as scheduled.

He added that details about the lifting of restrictions would be shared with the nation after a cabinet meeting.