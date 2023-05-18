UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Soon Start Developing Roadmap To Normalize Ties With Syria - Foreign Minister

Published May 18, 2023

Turkey to Soon Start Developing Roadmap to Normalize Ties With Syria - Foreign Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) Turkey will soon create a committee and start developing a roadmap for the normalization of relations with Syria, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Last week, Moscow hosted a quadrilateral ministerial meeting of the top diplomats from Russia, Iran, Turkey and Syria on the restoration of relations between Ankara and Damascus.

According to Cavusoglu, the meeting was constructive.

"We have decided to develop a roadmap. In the near future, a committee will be created in the department of the deputy foreign minister together with other departments and work will begin on the development of this roadmap," Cavusoglu told reporters.

