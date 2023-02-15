UrduPoint.com

Turkey To Start Building 30,000 Houses In Earthquake Zone In March - President Erdogan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 05:40 AM

Turkey to Start Building 30,000 Houses in Earthquake Zone in March - President Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the authorities will begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone away from seismic fault lines in March.

Earlier, the Turkish leader said the death toll from earthquakes in the southeast of the country topped 35,400 people. The disaster thus became the most destructive in Turkey's history.

"We will immediately begin construction work wherever the damage assessment is completed. From the beginning of March, we will immediately begin the construction of 30,000 residential buildings. Within a few months, the construction of all houses that we build away from the fault lines will start," Erdogan said.

"Our goal is within a year to complete the construction of a number of high-quality and safe buildings that will solve the problem of housing in the entire earthquake zone," he said at the Turkish disaster and emergency management authority (AFAD) in Ankara.

Erdogan said 98 percent of buildings that had collapsed as a result of the recent earthquakes had been built before 1999.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a series of powerful earthquakes and aftershocks on February 6. The death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey exceeded 35,000.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Ankara Tayyip Erdogan February March All From Housing

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

3 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

3 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

4 hours ago
 Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDG ..

Schneider Electric drives critical dialogue on SDGs, Energy Transition at World ..

4 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdi ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.