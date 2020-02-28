UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Start Consultations With NATO Friday After Death Of Soldiers In Idlib - Celik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Turkey to Start Consultations With NATO Friday After Death of Soldiers in Idlib - Celik

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey will begin consultations with NATO on Friday after the death of more than 30 soldiers in Syria's Idlib, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Omer Celik said.

Earlier, Turkish Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said over 30 Turkish soldiers had been killed in a Syrian air strike in Idlib.

"We see this not as an attack... on Turkey alone, but as an attack on the international community. We expect a total reaction. We will put forward initiatives related to this. The consultation process with NATO will begin tomorrow morning. Do not forget that Turkey is defending not only its own borders, but also the southern borders of NATO, so this is also an attack on NATO," Celik said on the CNN Turk television channel.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Governor Syria Turkey Idlib Hatay TV

Recent Stories

2020 UAE Tour&#039;s remaining rounds cancelled af ..

7 hours ago

Oman reports new case of COVID-19

8 hours ago

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

9 hours ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

10 hours ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.