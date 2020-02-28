Turkey to Start Consultations With NATO Friday After Death of Soldiers in Idlib - Celik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Turkey will begin consultations with NATO on Friday after the death of more than 30 soldiers in Syria's Idlib, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party Omer Celik said.

Earlier, Turkish Hatay Province Governor Rahmi Dogan said over 30 Turkish soldiers had been killed in a Syrian air strike in Idlib.

"We see this not as an attack... on Turkey alone, but as an attack on the international community. We expect a total reaction. We will put forward initiatives related to this. The consultation process with NATO will begin tomorrow morning. Do not forget that Turkey is defending not only its own borders, but also the southern borders of NATO, so this is also an attack on NATO," Celik said on the CNN Turk television channel.