Turkey to Start Drilling First Well in Black Sea Next Week - Deputy Energy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Turkey's drilling vessel Fatih is ready to start drilling activities at the first well in the Black Sea next week, Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar said on Thursday.

"We continue drilling activities both in the Mediterranean Sea and the Black Sea.

Our first drilling vessel Fatih will be ready to start drilling the first well in the Black Sea next week," Bayraktar said at a press conference.

The official added that the current situation in the oil market affected Turkey's off-shore activities, namely the possibility to attract new investment and to launch new exploration programs.

Fatih previously engaged in exploration and drilling in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, including off Cyprus coast.