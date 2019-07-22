UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Start Operation In Syria's North-East If Safety Zone Not Created - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 02:42 PM

Turkey can start a military operation against Kurdish forces in the north-east of Syria if no safety zone is created there, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Turkey can start a military operation against Kurdish forces in the north-east of Syria if no safety zone is created there, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"The creation of a safety zone in [regions bordering Turkey] in Syria is vitally important, and we will not give up on this.

If is not created as it has been planned, if our national security is jeopardized, we will start an operation to the east of Euphrates. We continue negotiations with our US partners, and we will discuss this again this week," Cavusoglu said, as aired by TGRT broadcaster.

