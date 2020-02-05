UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey To Start Producing 5-Generation Fighter Jets By 2033 - Erdogan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:48 PM

Turkey to Start Producing 5-Generation Fighter Jets by 2033 - Erdogan

Turkey will begin producing its own five-generation fighter jets by the year 2033, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Turkey will begin producing its own five-generation fighter jets by the year 2033, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

In July 2019, the United States suspended Turkey's participation in its F-35 multirole fighter program over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. In August 2019, the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, said that Russia could assist Turkey in creating its own five-generation fighter TF-X.

"The beginning of production of our own military planes, scheduled for 2033, will be the best response to those who do not wish to supply F-35 [fighter jets] to Turkey," Erdogan said in his speech at the opening of an ammunition recycling plant in the province of Kirikkale, broadcast by the Turkish NTV channel.

The US has repeatedly objected to Turkey's S-400 purchase, saying that the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise operations of the new F-35 fighter jets.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Kirikkale Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan March July August 2019 2020 From Best Weapon

Recent Stories

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

6 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence of First O ..

21 minutes ago

President confers Medal of Independence of First O ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in K ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects developmental projects in K ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.