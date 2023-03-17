The ratification of Finland's application to join NATO will likely be completed before the presidential elections in Turkey scheduled for May 14, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday

"We were forced to consider Finland's application separately, since there are no such manifestations of terrorism there as there are in Sweden... I have sent a note to the parliamentary commission, from there it will be forwarded to the General Assembly. I hope that the (ratification) process will be completed before the elections," Erdogan said at a joint press conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.