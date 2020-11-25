UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Start Toxicological Studies Of Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine Soon - Health Minister

Wed 25th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Turkish laboratories will soon begin toxicological studies of a Russian vaccine against the coronavirus, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

"On the Russian vaccine: studies on toxicology are needed. Laboratories of our ministry will soon begin working on this issue. We continue to maintain contacts with colleagues from Russia," Koca told reporters in Ankara.

