Turkey To Start Using Russian Vaccine Sputnik V Soon - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 08:04 PM

Turkey will soon start using the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Turkey will soon start using the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the country's health minister, Fahrettin Koca, said on Thursday.

"We currently use two vaccines, and we are working to increase their number. In the near future, our arsenal will include Russian vaccine Sputnik V," Koca told reporters.

More Stories From World

