ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Turkey will start using Russia's S-400 air defense systems in April 2020 as it will not reject projects for ensuring its national security over US threats, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

US Senator Lindsey Graham has recently said that he has asked, upon President Donald Trump's request, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu not to put the S-400 into operation, pledging that in this case Washington will abstain from imposing sanctions on the country.

"As for the S-400 problem, the United States should not commit even more unfair acts targeting Turkey. I hope it will act sensibly. In April 2020, we will make the S-400 fully active. I will stress once again that Turkey will not give up on its plans for ensuring national security despite any threats," Erdogan said.