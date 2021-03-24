UrduPoint.com
Turkey To Stay In Syria Until Country 'Actually Led By Syrians' - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Turkey will continue its peace efforts in Syria until the country forms a sustainable government that can represent everyone's interests, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Wednesday.

"We will stay with the Syrian people and continue our support to Syria until the moment it actually becomes a country led by Syrians" Erdogan said at the seventh congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

According to Erdogan, Turkey has been consistently providing the most support to the war-torn country, using its various capabilities to bring peace and stability to the region. He also noted the importance of the cease-fire between Turkey and Russia, which Ankara and Moscow negotiated a year ago, for saving the lives of civilians.

Turkey has adopted an "open-door policy" for Syrian refugees since the start of the conflict, granting them "temporary protection" status. The country currently hosts nearly 3.7 million displaced Syrians.

Syria has been torn apart by an armed conflict since 2011. At the end of 2017, the victory over the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq was announced. Though anti-militant security sweeps continue in some regions, the priority is currently given to political settlement, restoration of Syria, and return of refugees.

