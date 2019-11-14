Turkey to Submit More Documents to US Proving FETO is Terrorist Organization - Erdogan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Turkey will submit additional documents to the US government proving that the Gulen movement, or FETO, is a terrorist organization, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump.

"During this current visit we are going to submit, as we already have actually, a great deal of documents and evidence that FETO is a terrorist organization," Erdogan said on Wednesday. "They have killed 251 people in Turkey. They tried to undertake a coup against the government, the state and more than 2,000 people have been injured."

Erdogan noted that FETO's leader, Fethullah Gulen, is living in the United States from where he runs his terrorist network around the world and that situation is not acceptable for Turkey.

Ankara has accused FETO of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. The Turkish government announced a state of emergency and arrested more than 50,000 people.

Erdogan explained that during the current visit to the United States, the Turkish delegation has introduced an additional array of documents.

"We will submit them to the relevant authorities including the president, and in light of these documents, I think they will appreciate the situation," Erdogan said. "We sent the terrorists back if they asked for them, and I am sure they will do the same for us."

Gulen, who himself has been living in exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the Turkish government's accusations of plotting the 2016 coup.